Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced the approval of the National Aviation Strategy 2040 during the celebration of International Civil Aviation Day, held at the Authority’s headquarters, in the presence of Sheikh al Fadl bin Mohammed al Harthi, Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers.

Naif bin Ali al Abri, President of the Civil Aviation Authority, expressed his appreciation for the support of the esteemed Council of Ministers and the endorsement of the National Aviation Strategy 2040.

He emphasized that the strategy constitutes a comprehensive roadmap for the future of aviation in the Sultanate of Oman and reflects the government’s strong commitment to developing this sector and enhancing its growing role in the national economy.

The National Aviation Strategy 2040 establishes a comprehensive national framework guiding the sector’s future growth across key pillars, including legislation and governance; airport infrastructure; aviation safety and security; air navigation services; business development and investment; general aviation and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS/drones); national workforce development; and sustainability and innovation.

Al Harthi launched the logo of the National Aviation Strategy 2040 for the civil aviation sector. The logo embodies a long-term vision for developing the sector, featuring a design that reflects its international reach and the integration of its national ecosystem, while highlighting the values of sustainability, enhanced services, and a forward-looking approach to the future of aviation in the Sultanate of Oman.

During the Civil Aviation Authority’s ceremony marking International Civil Aviation Day, observed annually on December 7, Al Abri affirmed the sector’s status as one of the key enablers of development in the Sultanate of Oman.

He highlighted its role in strengthening air connectivity, enhancing trade and tourism exchange, attracting investments, and supporting vital economic sectors.

He also noted the sector’s contribution to boosting preparedness for global changes and technological developments, as well as its commitment to upholding international standards of security, safety, and environmental protection.

He pointed to the rapid development witnessed in recent years across airport and air navigation infrastructure, meteorological services, operational service quality, aviation safety and security, digital transformation, and ongoing compliance with international standards—advancements that position the Sultanate of Oman as a trusted partner in the global aviation industry.

He commended the national carriers and airport companies for expanding regional and international route networks, launching new destinations, delivering high-quality travel services, and playing a vital role in supporting tourism, business travel, and passenger needs.

In addition, the ceremony featured a film titled “Beyond the Journey”, which highlights the integration among the Authority’s various divisions and the coordinated roles that ensure a safe and reliable travel experience.

The film showcases the technical, operational, and regulatory efforts undertaken by specialized teams from takeoff to landing, reflecting the high level of readiness and the integrated operational framework that underpin the Authority’s work in enhancing civil aviation safety and security.



