Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has granted the Oman Aircraft Control College (OACC) an accreditation certificate to offer training courses in air traffic control.

For civilian air traffic controllers, the college provides advanced training in areas such as air traffic control, civil radar operations, aviation safety protocols, and coordination with regional and international airspace management systems.

These programs are aimed at equipping trainees with the knowledge and experience needed to maintain safe and efficient skies in both commercial and governmental aviation sectors.

The military courses are designed to develop highly disciplined personnel capable of operating in high-pressure environments such as air defense systems, joint operations centers, and tactical radar units. These programs focus on command and control procedures, threat detection, target tracking, and secure communications — essential skills for defending national airspace.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).