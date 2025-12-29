SHANGHAI - China Asset Management Co. (ChinaAMC), the country's biggest provider of exchange-traded funds, said on Monday ‍it launched two ‍flagship ETFs in Thailand, giving Thai investors easy access to a ​basket of Chinese blue-chip and technology stocks.

The ETF launch comes as China further ⁠opens its capital markets to lure global investors. It also signals deepening capital market cooperation ⁠between China ‌and Thailand under Beijing's flagship "Belt and Road" infrastructure initiative. "This not only significantly enhances the convenience of cross-border investment but also facilitates a ⁠continuous inflow of overseas medium- to long-term capital" into China's stock market, ChinaAMC said in a statement.

The asset manager added that the product launch in Thailand reflected strong local interest in Chinese assets and Chinese technology. The ⁠two flagship ETFs - tracking China's ​blue-chip CSI300 Index and the tech-focused STAR 50 Index respectively - were launched as depository receipts (DRs) on the Stock ‍Exchange of Thailand (SET).

Thai securities firm InnovestX Securities worked with ChinaAMC on the launch, handling the ​DR issuance and market-making.

The CSI300 Index, regarded by some as a barometer of China's economy, has gained roughly 18% this year, following a 15% rise in 2024.

STAR 50, made up of leading players in Chinese technology from chip-making to biotech and high-end manufacturing, has jumped 36% this year.

The simultaneous launch of the two products allows Thai investors to "trade in real-time during local market hours using baht without overseas accounts, while also benefiting from capital gains tax exemptions," ChinaAMC said, ⁠adding it would continue to expand China offerings for ‌international investors. In September, ChinaAMC and U.S. investment adviser Rayliant launched a Nasdaq-listed ETF that channels global money into Chinese companies operating in transformative technologies.

ChinaAMC has ‌also secured ⁠a mandate to run a Thai-domiciled fund dedicated to investing in leading Chinese companies ⁠with global footprints.

