Muscat - Passenger traffic through the airports of the Sultanate of Oman (Muscat, Salalah, Sohar, and Duqm) witnessed an increase of 1.6 percent until the end of October 2025, bringing the total number of passengers to 12,353,007, compared to 12,153,212 passengers during the same period in 2024.

Data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) showed that Muscat International Airport received 10,833,646 passengers until the end of October 2025, compared to 10,714,055 passengers in the same period of 2024, recording an increase of 1.1 percent, while the number of flights through the airport decreased by 4.7 percent to reach 76,880 flights compared to 80,636 flights during the past year.

As for Salalah Airport, it witnessed growth in air traffic, as the number of passengers increased by 9.7 percent to reach 1,450,140 passengers by the end of October 2025, compared to 1,321,622 passengers during the same period in 2024.

The number of flights also increased by 6.1 percent, recording 9,438 flights compared to 8,894 flights at the end of October 2024.

Sohar Airport recorded a sharp decline in passenger traffic of 72.3 percent until the end of October 2025, with the number of passengers reaching 18,557 compared to 66,879 passengers during the same period last year.

The number of flights also decreased by 62.4 percent, recording only 218 flights compared to 580 flights in the same period of 2024.

Duqm Airport maintained a balanced performance, with the number of passengers reaching 50,664 by the end of October 2025, compared to 50,656 by the end of October 2024.

Meanwhile, the number of flights decreased by 1.5 percent, recording 512 flights by the end of October 2025, compared to 520 flights during the same period of the previous year.

Statistics also showed that Indian nationals topped the list of the most active passengers on incoming and outgoing flights through Muscat International Airport during October 2025, with a total of 170,313 passengers (including 85,669 arriving passengers and 84,644 departing passengers).

Omani nationals came in second place with a total of 112,834 passengers (including 55,306 arriving passengers and 57,528 departing passengers), followed by Bangladeshi nationals with a total of 43,509 passengers (23,988 arriving passengers and 19,521 departing passengers).

