DOHA - Qatar Executive, the private jet charter division of the Qatar Airways Group, has announced a major milestone in private aviation connectivity. By early 2026, every Gulfstream and Bombardier aircraft type in the Qatar Executive fleet will be equipped with Starlink, the world’s leading ultra-high-speed, low-latency internet.

The ambitious rollout builds on Qatar Executive’s commitment to innovation and client experience. Half of the Gulfstream G650ER’s and entire Bombardier Global 5000’s fleet are already operating with Starlink, delivering seamless, ultra-fast internet that allows passengers to work, stream and communicate at ground-like speeds. All installations are performed in-house and will continue at record pace with all remaining G650ER’s and the entire G700 fleet scheduled for completion by early 2026.

Qatar Airways Group CEO, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “We are pleased to consistently go above and beyond the expectations of our clients. By equipping our entire ultra-long-range fleet with Starlink, and completing installations with our own skilled technical teams, we are now setting a new standard for private aviation as well. This initiative aligns with our relentless commitment to excellence, delivering an experience that goes beyond expectations and truly feels like a home in the sky.”

The fleet-wide upgrade, combined with Qatar Executive’s world-class service, creates an exclusive and unmatched experience that elevates connectivity and enhances synergies across the Qatar Airways Group.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

