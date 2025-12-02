AMMAN — Chief Commissioner of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC), Dhaifallah Farajat, said that the Amman City Airport will begin receiving aircraft within the next three days.

Farajat’s remarks came during a meeting with members of the Lower House’s Finance Committee, the public service broadcaster, Al Mamlaka, reported.

CARC announced on Sunday the official licensing of Amman City Airport to operate civil flights.

The commission said that the licensing of Amman City Airport comes as part of ongoing efforts to support civil aviation development in line with government priorities and the Economic Modernisation Vision, which aims to enhance infrastructure and strengthen Jordan’s position as a regional hub for logistics and air transport.

The airport’s new official name, Amman City Airport, was adopted to reinforce its operational identity and its connection to the capital’s urban landscape and services, Farajat said.

Director General of the Jordan Airports Company Ahmad Azzam said previously that the Amman City Airport, with a capacity of up to 1 million passengers annually, will operate as a secondary hub to Queen Alia International Airport, helping ease congestion for both passengers and aircraft.

The airport will accommodate medium-sized aircraft with a capacity of up to 200 passengers and an approximate weight of 80 tonnes, typically used by low-cost carriers. Operational costs at the airport are expected to be lower for airlines.

Azzam confirmed ongoing discussions with several budget carriers, including Wizz Air, Ryanair, Flynas, and Air Cairo, and expects flights from such airlines to begin arriving in the first months of next year once their current commitments at Queen Alia International Airport conclude.

The management has also coordinated with the Greater Amman Municipality and traffic authorities to improve road infrastructure and ensure smooth traffic around the site, he added.

Prime Minister Jafar Hassan said earlier that the reopening of the airport in Marka, after years of closure, will enhance economic and tourism opportunities for the Kingdom.

