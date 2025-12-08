a

Muscat: The national airline, Oman Air, said that it is going to hit its transformation target for 2025, which means the company should end the year significantly closer to being breakeven.

Speaking to the Observer on the sidelines of a signing ceremony with Fun & Sun, a leading tour operator, Mike Rutter, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Oman Air, said, "We are going to hit our transformation target for 2025, which means that we should end the year significantly closer to being a breakeven company. The best performance in the history of Oman and our goal in 2026 is to create profitability for the company, which, again, would be the first time in the company's history that it's ever been reported."

Oman Air saw an increase in the number of passengers on its direct flights, with numbers rising from 75,000 passengers in June 2024 to 200,000 passengers in June 2025.

Mike Rutter, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Oman Air

Passengers arriving directly in the Sultanate of Oman constituted 58 percent of Oman Air's total passenger traffic.

The company's strategy has been to increase direct flight passenger numbers through meticulous route planning and targeted marketing campaigns.

Meanwhile, at Muscat International Airport, the number of direct passengers grew by 4 percent, reaching 561,231 in September 2025. Additionally, the number of airlines transiting through Oman’s airspace rose by 9 percent to 47,556 from 43,441 in the same month last year.



