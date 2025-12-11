The opening ceremony was held under the auspices of Dr Ahmed bin Salim al Mandhari.

Muscat: The 24th Arab Conference on Modern Methods in Hospital Management began on Wednesday under the theme ‘The Role of the Private and Third Sectors in Enhancing Health Systems’.

The goal is to exchange knowledge and expertise among professionals in the health sector, which contributes to enhancing efforts to improve the level of healthcare in the Arab world.

The opening ceremony was held under the auspices of Dr Ahmed bin Salim al Mandhari, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health for Planning and Health Regulation, who emphasised the importance of the conference as a platform for exchanging ideas and insights among experts and specialists in the health sector.

He also affirmed that this gathering represents a continuation of nearly twenty-four years of institutional efforts dedicated to developing hospital management methodologies, bringing together a wide range of international expertise to focus on a key issue: strengthening partnerships between the government, private, and third sectors to support health systems and achieve sustainable development in healthcare.

Speaking to the Observer, Chairman of the Organising Committee, Dr Saleh al Hinai, said, “This is an important platform to share experiences in the Arab countries. There are also presentations on using AI in the management of hospitals and health systems.”

About 250 participants from 13 countries are attending the conference, where 20 research and working papers are to be presented by 29 experts.

Lakshmi Kothaneth

Muscat, Dec 10

