MUSCAT: Nicolas Forissier, France’s Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, paid a visit to the headquarters of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) in Muscat, where he was received by Shaikh Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The meeting was attended by several OCCI board members, representatives of the Oman–France Joint Business Council and prominent business leaders from both countries.

The meeting was held within the framework of efforts by both friendly nations to enhance economic cooperation and expand partnership prospects between the Omani and French private sectors.

The discussions touched on plans by French companies to expand their investments in the Sultanate of Oman, explore new opportunities in strategic projects and examine mechanisms to support Omani exports to the French market.

The meeting also highlighted the role of the Oman–France Joint Business Council in strengthening communication between business communities, holding direct meetings; and exchanging information and investment opportunities. Both sides emphasised the importance of developing the Council’s programmes and activating sector-based working groups to accelerate joint projects and increase bilateral trade.

Al Rawas emphasised that Omani–French relations span several decades and have been characterised by openness and constructive dialogue.

These longstanding ties have translated into strong cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, energy, transport, ports, manufacturing industries and technology, in addition to cultural and knowledge-based collaboration.

He added that the private sector in both countries is well-positioned to play a key role in elevating economic relations to higher levels, particularly as the Sultanate of Oman offers an attractive investment environment distinguished by stability, strategic location, logistics facilities and business-friendly legislation.

He noted that French companies possess world-class expertise that can support vital sectors targeted by Oman Vision 2040, including renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, circular economy, innovation and tourism.

Forissier underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral economic relations between the two friendly countries. He affirmed the desire of French companies to expand their presence in the Sultanate of Oman and capitalise on available investment opportunities in alignment with the economic priorities of both nations.

The capabilities of French companies in various sectors were also outlined during the meeting.

