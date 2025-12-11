MUSCAT: The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, has unveiled three major investment opportunities in the semiconductor industry valued at around $5.16 billion.

Presented during the International Semiconductor Executive Summit, held in Muscat earlier this week, the opportunities support Oman’s goals of attracting major investments across the semiconductor value chain.

The first opportunity entails the creation of a Semiconductor Design Company in Muscat, with an investment value of $30 million. The offer seeks private investors to “start and operate an integrated circuit (IC) design company capable of serving international markets”. The project is estimated to create 30-100 jobs.

The second opportunity entails the creation of the Middle East’s first Outsource Semiconductors Assembly & Testing (OSAT) factory in Oman with an investment of $130–140 million.

The project is expected to create 300 jobs, while investors will receive free land up to 100,000 sqm and “strong incentives under a potential government–private partnership”.

The third opportunity entails the creation of a Semiconductor Raw Material Silicon Manufacturing plant in Muscat, with an estimated value of $5 billion. The joint investment aims to establish a semiconductor-grade silicon manufacturing plant, supplying global raw-material demand for chip-making.

The project is expected to create 30-100 employment opportunities.

Furthermore, officials emphasised that Oman’s incentives, ranging from free land allocations, customs exemptions and 100% foreign ownership in free zones, to long-term tax incentives, are designed to reduce entry barriers for semiconductor investors.

Oman’s semiconductor sector has made rapid progress, attracting more than $130 million in foreign investment while advancing national capabilities.

Over 250 Omanis have been trained, the first chip design company in the country has been established; and the Oman 1 and Oman 2 chips were designed and sent for fabrication, marking a historic milestone.

