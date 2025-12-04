The Sultanate of Oman's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has welcomed the approval to establish the Gulf Civil Aviation Authority under the umbrella of the General Secretariat of the Cooperation Council.

The Gulf Civil Aviation Authority will be headquartered in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The decision was made at the 46th session of the Supreme Council held in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the objectives of the Gulf Civil Aviation Authority include the Gulf strategy and integration, international presence, sustainability, economic efficiency, sector development, and advancement, and international confidence in Gulf competencies.

The GCC states on Sunday recommended setting a unified Civil Aviation Authority, a Unified Upper Airspace for GCC states, and Advanced Air Mobility projects across the region.

The GCC Executive Committee for Civil Aviation, held in Kuwait City, has recommended approving the establishment of a unified GCC Civil Aviation Authority.

GCC countries host around 23 international airports and operate 17 national airlines, six of which are ranked among the top 50 airlines worldwide for 2024. The number of passengers carried by GCC airlines reached around 68 million in 2023.

