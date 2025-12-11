Muscat – A new payroll management solution has been launched in Oman to help businesses automate salary processing and ensure full compliance with the Sultanate’s labour and social security regulations.

The platform provides country-specific features tailored to Oman’s updated Wage Protection System (WPS) requirements and offers both English and Arabic interfaces, including right-to-left support.

Zoho, a leading global technology company, on Wednesday, launched Zoho Payroll, a modern payroll management solution to help businesses in the country automate payroll processing and stay fully compliant with the Oman's labour and social security laws. Zoho offers Payroll solutions localised for every country in the GCC region, delivering country-specific compliance for businesses of all sizes in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain. The solution is available in English, and in Arabic with right-to-left orientation.

"Oman is one of the key markets for Zoho, and we continue to serve the nation by developing and launching offerings for the unique needs of business communities here," said Hyther Nizam, President, Zoho MEA. "With the government's focus on digital transformation, and the demand from enterprises to modernise their operations, Zoho, with its broad portfolio of products, is strongly positioned to be the ideal technology partner for organisations of all sizes."

Oman’s Ministry of Labour has recently updated requirements related to the Wage Protection System. This requires businesses to choose a payroll solution that can help them stay compliant with regulatory updates.

"Zoho has a strong portfolio in the finance and operations domain and a proven track record of delivering solutions that fully complies with local laws," said Prashant Ganti, Vice President of Global Product Strategy, Finance and Operations BU, Zoho. "With Zoho Payroll—now offering localised editions for each of the GCC countries—businesses can stay confident that they will be fully compliant with evolving labour laws, as the solution automatically includes regulatory updates, making their payroll operations truly future-proof."

With Zoho Payroll, businesses can automatically generate wage files for salary payments to meet Wage Protection System (WPS) regulations. The solution also simplifies employee onboarding and offboarding, manage benefits, and process payroll in a single click. Businesses can automatically calculate and manage contribution to Social Protection Fund (SPF). The 20+ reports available in the application provides insights on employee earnings and benefits, leave and attendance, gratuity liability report, and a detailed breakdown of country-specific social security contribution.

Businesses with employees from other GCC countries can manage contributions to social security schemes including GPSSA (UAE), GRSIA (Qatar), Kuwait (PIFSS), and SIO (Bahrain). The calculation of end of service benefits or gratuity can be automated based on years of service, reducing compliance risks. Businesses can manage employee loans, and automate recurring and one-time components such as air travel allowances.

Zoho Payroll offers multi-level pay run approvals for strong internal controls, and configurable templates for creating salary certificates, salary revision, and bonus letters quickly. Additionally, the system also allows complete customisation of key components like salary structure, pay schedule, payslips, email notifications, and alerts, offering complete flexibility.

Employees can access the self-service portal, available on iOS and Android devices to view their payslips, benefits, contributions, salary breakdowns, and communicate with HR. Official documents such as Civil ID, passport, and work permit can also be viewed in the portal with automated reminders sent to the admin for timely renewals.

Zoho Payroll comes with pre-built integrations for automating accounting entries in Zoho Books, easing expense reimbursements with Zoho Expense, building custom dashboard and advanced reports with Zoho Analytics, and syncing relevant employee data from Zoho People.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

