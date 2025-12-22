Muscat: The Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) has reiterated the key controls and conditions that must be included in invoices and contracts, underscoring consumers’ rights and suppliers’ obligations under the Consumer Protection Law.

According to the CPA, Article (12) of the Executive Regulation of the Consumer Protection Law No. (77/2017) stipulates that suppliers are required to provide consumers with an invoice proving the purchase of a good or receipt of a service, whether or not the consumer requests it. The invoice must be issued in Arabic, with the option of including other languages, and must clearly contain the basic data related to the good or service.

The authority outlined the mandatory information that should be included in the content of any invoice or contract. This includes the name of the supplier, commercial name, commercial registration number and all related details, as well as the date of contracting for the good or service. The invoice or contract must also specify the price and type of the good or service, any applicable taxes, and the quantity in terms of number, weight or volume.

In addition, the CPA stated that delivery time, if applicable, and the method of execution must be clearly indicated. The document must bear the signature and stamp of the supplier or their legal representative, along with details of the warranty period or duration of maintenance or free service, according to the nature of the good or service, which may also be specified in a separate document.

The Consumer Protection Authority affirmed that these measures are part of its ongoing efforts to safeguard consumer rights and ensure transparency in commercial transactions, under the initiative titled “Your Contract Protects You.”

