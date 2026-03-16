AMMAN — Secretary-General of the Jordan Valley Authority (JVA) Hisham Haisa on Sunday signed several investment agreements, including deals related to quarries and sand pits.

The agreements include implementing development projects in the agricultural and tourism sectors aimed at stimulating local economic activity and creating job opportunities for nearby communities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Haisa said that the agreements are in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision and fall within government efforts to develop various regions of the Kingdom, particularly the governorates, by supporting productive projects and expanding employment opportunities.

He added that the initiatives are intended to achieve sustainable and comprehensive development, enable young people to establish productive businesses in line with Royal directives, improve the economic and social conditions in areas within the authority’s jurisdiction, and enhance their readiness to attract investment by providing an investor-friendly environment.

Haisa also noted that several agreements were concluded to supply water for agricultural investment projects in the Jordan Valley as part of efforts to support the agricultural sector and promote sustainable water resource management.

The agreements, he said, will help investors develop their projects and increase agricultural productivity.

He stressed that the deals aim to create employment opportunities for residents of surrounding communities while contributing to sustainable development, supporting the local economy, improving income levels and enhancing social stability.

For their part, investors expressed appreciation for the initiatives, saying that they open the door for local investments that support the national economy and benefit communities near the project sites.

They also stressed their commitment to implementing the projects in line with the highest standards to deliver added value to the local economy.

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