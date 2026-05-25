ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has financed strategic development projects in Jordan worth more than AED9.4 billion since 1974, supporting key sectors that have contributed to advancing socioeconomic development, strengthening infrastructure, and enhancing quality of life across the Kingdom.

The ADFD’s development portfolio reflects the depth of the longstanding UAE-Jordan partnership through a series of transformative projects, including the Jordan Digital Health Centre (Virtual Hospital), the expansion of grain silo storage facilities in Al Juwaideh and Aqaba, the Amman Development Corridor, the Sheikh Zayed Solar Power Complex in Quweira, and the Kufranja Dam project.

Together, these initiatives have supported Jordan’s national priorities across healthcare, food security, renewable energy, water security, and infrastructure development, while reinforcing sustainable and inclusive growth.

ADFD’s continued support underscores its commitment to advancing sustainable development in Jordan and strengthening a model of Arab cooperation rooted in strategic partnership and long-term collaboration. Through this approach, the Fund continues to contribute to enhancing economic and social resilience, creating new opportunities for growth, and supporting a more prosperous future for coming generations.

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, ADFD Director-General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the UAE and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan share deep-rooted historical ties founded on fraternity, shared visions, and longstanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

He noted that ADFD has, over decades, supported Jordan’s development journey by financing strategic projects that contributed to economic and social growth, reflecting the strength of the partnership between the two countries.

Al Suwaidi added that the UAE, through ADFD, managed its contribution under the Gulf Development Programme to support development projects in Jordan amounting to AED4.6 billion. The funding was directed towards strategic projects in healthcare, energy, water, transport, food security, and education, with approximately AED4.459 billion disbursed by the end of 2016.

In the healthcare sector, the Jordan Digital Health Centre (Virtual Hospital), launched in 2024 through a UAE grant under the Jordanian government’s Economic Modernisation Programme, aims to unify health records through a digital platform connecting hospitals and healthcare centres. During the first phase, five hospitals and three healthcare centres were linked to enhance healthcare quality and accelerate access to medical services.

The project is being implemented in cooperation with Presight as part of the digital transformation initiative at Jordan’s Ministry of Health, with a value of US$100 million, reflecting both countries’ commitment to leveraging advanced technologies in developing healthcare services.

As part of efforts to support food security, the Fund financed the expansion of grain silo storage facilities in Al Juwaideh and Aqaba at a value of AED258.7 million, equivalent to US$70.5 million. The project increased Al Juwaideh’s storage capacity by 120,000 tonnes to reach 250,000 tonnes, while Aqaba’s capacity increased by 100,000 tonnes to reach 200,000 tonnes, supporting Jordan’s National Food Security Strategy 2025.

In the infrastructure sector, ADFD financed the Amman Development Corridor project, one of Jordan’s most significant transport projects, due to its strategic role in enhancing connectivity between the capital Amman, various governorates, and regional border crossings.

In the renewable energy sector, ADFD financed the Sheikh Zayed Solar Power Complex in Quweira, southern Jordan, in 2013 at a value of AED551 million. The complex generates 103 megawatts of electricity using solar photovoltaic technology and contributes to meeting growing electricity demand through clean and sustainable energy sources.

The project supplies electricity to more than 50,000 homes and contributes to reducing dependence on imported energy and lowering petroleum import costs.

In the water sector, the Kufranja Dam is considered one of the key projects supported by the Fund. The rock-fill dam stands 80 metres high with a storage capacity of 7 million cubic metres, including 4 million cubic metres allocated for agricultural use, enabling the development of an additional 6,000 dunums and increasing agricultural production.

The dam also supplies Ajloun Governorate with around 3 million cubic metres of drinking water annually and contributes to reducing flood risks while strengthening water resources available for irrigation, drinking water, and environmental development.

In support of trade and exports, Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX) strengthened economic cooperation between the UAE and Jordan through signing a financing agreement with Capital Bank to establish a credit facility worth approximately AED73.4 million, equivalent to US$20 million. The agreement aims to support trade activity and enable UAE exporters to access the Jordanian market by providing financing and suitable guarantees.

The longstanding UAE-Jordan partnership reflects the depth of fraternal ties embodied in major development projects spanning vital sectors. With ADFD financing in Jordan exceeding AED9.4 billion by 2026, the UAE and Jordan continue to reinforce a model of Arab development based on effective partnership and investment in the future of communities through infrastructure development, sustainable energy, food and water security, and enhanced healthcare and education services, reflecting a shared vision for comprehensive development and long-term regional stability and prosperity.