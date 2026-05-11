AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Sunday witnessed the signing of Jordan’s first investment agreement for the production of green ammonia, a $1 billion project aimed at advancing the Kingdom’s clean energy ambitions.

The agreement was signed between the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Jordan Green Ammonia Company, a Polish-Emirati consortium supported technically by Dutch partners. It marks Jordan’s first major investment agreement in the green hydrogen and green ammonia sector, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh and Jordan Green Ammonia Company CEO Wael Suleiman signed the agreement during a ceremony attended by senior officials.

Kharabsheh described the project as a major milestone in Jordan’s energy transition strategy and a reflection of the Kingdom’s growing ability to attract high-value investments in green hydrogen and low-carbon fuels.

He said that the project would rely on solar power to produce green hydrogen through an off-grid system independent of the national electricity network.

“The facility is expected to generate up to 550 megawatts of renewable energy supported by advanced energy storage systems,” he said.

According to the minister, the project’s capital investment is estimated at nearly $1 billion and is expected to produce 100,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually. Financial closure is targeted for September 2027, while commercial operations are scheduled to begin in November 2030.

Kharabsheh said that the project would strengthen Jordan’s position as a regional hub for green industries and clean fuels, while creating new export opportunities in international markets with rising demand for low-carbon products.

The project is also expected to reduce carbon emissions by more than 200,000 tonnes annually compared with conventional ammonia production methods that depend on natural gas, supporting Jordan’s climate commitments and clean energy goals, the statement said.

The minister noted that growing international interest in Jordan’s green hydrogen and green ammonia sector demonstrates investor confidence in the Kingdom’s business environment and its potential role in the regional and global clean energy market.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

