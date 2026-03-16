Muscat Municipality has added more electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in several locations in Muscat Governorate, including Al Khuwair Square and the Green Walkway in the Wilayat of Seeb

The Municipality said new installations are within the framework of strengthening the infrastructure for electric vehicles and encouraging the use of environmentally friendly transportation.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) said that 160 electric vehicle chargers have been installed in various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman in 2025, with plans to install 200 charging points in 2026.

There are 2,200 EVs in the Sultanate of Oman, which are catered to by 160 charging stations, including 12 in the Dhofar Governorate, 10 in North al Batinah, four in the Al Wusta, eight in Al Dhakiliyah, and 49 in Muscat, according to the Green Mobility website.

MTCIT plans to have 350 charging stations by 2027.

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