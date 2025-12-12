Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion in Oman has officially launched the Real Beneficiary Service on the Oman Business Platform, marking a significant step toward enhancing corporate transparency and compliance.

The activation, which took effect today, follows Ministerial Decision No. 424/2023 concerning the regulation of procedures for identifying the real beneficiaries of all commercial companies—excluding publicly traded joint-stock companies.

According to the ministry’s announcement, all registered companies are now required to submit detailed information about their real beneficiaries in accordance with the provisions of the ministerial decision. The move aims to strengthen oversight, prevent financial misconduct, and align with international standards on corporate governance and anti-money laundering.

The ministry emphasized that compliance with this new requirement is mandatory and urged companies to update their records promptly through the Oman Business Platform.

