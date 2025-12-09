Muscat – Oman Airports has signed a memorandum of understanding with Imam Khomeini Airport City in Tehran, paving the way for enhanced cooperation across airport planning, operations, commercial development, innovation and human capital growth with Iran.

The agreement aims to establish a collaborative framework that strengthens the exchange of expertise, explores new commercial opportunities and supports the long-term growth of the aviation sector in both the countries.

Under the MoU, both parties will work closely in several strategic areas, including operational excellence, training and capacity building, innovation and digital transformation, as well as joint business ventures.

The partnership also covers the exchange of technical knowledge, hosting specialised workshops, conducting observational visits and exploring airport-city concepts alongside potential future joint projects.

