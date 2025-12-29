SHARJAH - Sharjah Airport said it is fully prepared for a surge in passenger traffic during the winter holiday period after introducing operational measures to improve passenger flow and maintain service standards.

The airport advised travellers to arrive three hours before departure.

Sharjah Airport encouraged passengers to use available digital and fast-track services to speed up processing. Air Arabia passengers were urged to take advantage of the city check-in service, allowing them to complete procedures in advance and proceed directly to passport control on arrival.

Services at the airport include self-check-in kiosks, baggage drop facilities, smart gates, fast-track options and the Hala service. Air Arabia and Fly Jinnah passengers can also use the newly introduced home check-in service.

The airport has opened the Al Diyafah Lounge at the main entrance to the departure area, offering additional comfort and hospitality. It also increased staffing across operational areas to support faster processing for departing and arriving travellers during peak periods.

Sharjah Airport said the measures are part of ongoing efforts to improve efficiency and provide a smooth travel experience during the winter season.