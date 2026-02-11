Rolls-Royce has marked the delivery of EgyptAir’s first Airbus A350-900, powered exclusively by Trent XWB-84 engines, as the national carrier advances its long-haul fleet modernisation programme.

The aircraft is the first of 16 A350-900s ordered by EgyptAir and is set to play a central role in expanding the airline’s international network and boosting long-haul capacity. The A350-900 is powered solely by the Trent XWB, the world’s most efficient large civil aero engine currently in service, optimised for long-range operations with lower fuel burn, reduced CO₂ emissions, and enhanced environmental performance.

Omar Al Adib, Senior Vice President – Civil Aerospace at Rolls-Royce, said the delivery builds on a long-standing partnership between the two companies.

“Our relationship with EgyptAir spans more than five decades, during which we have supported the airline through successive generations of aircraft and engine technology,” he said. “The introduction of the Trent XWB-powered A350 reflects EgyptAir’s continued focus on operational excellence as it grows its widebody fleet.”

The Trent XWB delivers up to 25% lower fuel burn and CO₂ emissions compared with previous-generation engines and powers some of the world’s longest commercial routes. Across the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia, the Trent XWB-84 has accumulated nearly 3.8 million flying hours, demonstrating strong performance in demanding operating conditions, including hot, high, dry, and sandy environments.

Rolls-Royce’s relationship with EgyptAir spans more than 55 years and includes several milestones in civil aviation history, from powering the world’s first turboprop engine to enter airline service to supporting the first commercial flight of an axial-flow jet engine, and today’s latest generation of widebody aircraft.

With the entry into service of the A350-900, EgyptAir continues to build a Rolls-Royce-powered widebody fleet, which already includes 11 Airbus A330ceo aircraft powered by Trent 700 engines and eight Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners powered by Trent 1000 engines.

