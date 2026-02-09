The Gulf Aviation Academy (GAA) ended 2025 on a strong upward trajectory, reporting high training figures and expanding its presence across the region.

In 2025, GAA trained more than 4,000 aviation professionals from across the globe, representing a 15% increase compared to the previous year.

Supported by investments to enhance GAA’s simulation and technical capabilities, this growth reflects sustained regional demand for high-quality aviation training.

During the year, GAA delivered more than 300 specialised courses and programmes across operational, technical, and regulatory disciplines.

GAA also expanded its regional reach by signing commercial training agreements with six new airlines, increasing its offerings beyond Bahrain and strengthening its role as a trusted training partner and a leading training hub within the Gulf aviation industry.

Key developments included the readiness of a B737NG joint-venture simulator, alongside the operation of more than 10 full-scale simulators and specialised systems covering aircraft types such as A320, B737NG, and B787, as well as air traffic control, fire, smoke, and evacuation training environments.

GAA also advanced its digital training capabilities through the deployment of in-house e-learning platforms and a learning management system, enabling the delivery of select programmes in digital formats and supporting wider access to training.

Qasim Al Bastaki, Gulf Air Chief Operating Officer and GAA Accountable Manager, said that looking back at the past year, GAA’s achievements reflect its strategic focus on excellence and sustained investment in infrastructure.

He noted that demand for high-quality aviation training continues to rise, generating revenues that can be reinvested into Bahrain’s aviation industry, creating a self-sustained cycle of economic growth.

