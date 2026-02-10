RIYADH - Saudi Arabia and Spain have signed two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) for cooperation in civil aviation and the future of modern transportation modes.

Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser and Spanish Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility Oscar Puente signed the MoUs in a ceremony held at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh on Monday.

The MoUs aim to develop technical, regulatory, and operational cooperation between the Kingdom and Spain in the field of civil aviation, as well as to enhance cooperation in developing infrastructure and future transportation modes between the two countries.

The memoranda will contribute to raising aviation safety standards, enhancing aviation security, improving the quality of air operations, and developing the passenger experience. They will also promote digitalization, innovation, modern transportation technologies, and policies related to future transportation modes, in addition to developing multimodal transport and air mobility.

