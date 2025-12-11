The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the addition of the new maritime shipping service “China Red-Sea” by Global Feeder Shipping along with Regional Container Lines (RCL) and TS Lines, to Jeddah Islamic Port.

The new service connects Jeddah Islamic Port with the ports of Shanghai, Qingdao, Nansha, and Shekou in China, as well as Sokhna in Egypt and Aqaba in Jordan, with a capacity of up to 441 standard containers, said a statement from Mawani.

The move is set to facilitate global trade, strengthen supply chains, and enhance operational efficiency at the port.

It comes as part of Mawani’s efforts to enhance Saudi Arabia’s ranking in global performance indicators, supporting national exports in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, and reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a global logistics hub and a link between the three continents, it stated.

Jeddah Islamic Port features 62 multipurpose berths, a logistics service zone for storage and re-export, and a direct trucking system to and from the port.

The new service also includes several specialised terminals and advanced facilities, along with a set of marine service berths for pilotage and mooring, with a total handling capacity of 130 million tonnes, it added.

