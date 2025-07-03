Muscat – Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has launched a new promotional campaign aimed at attracting travellers from French-speaking Europe, with particular focus on France, Belgium and Switzerland.

The campaign seeks to highlight Oman’s cultural heritage, natural landscapes and reputation for hospitality. It is part of a wider effort to boost the sultanate’s visibility in international markets and position it as a key destination for European tourists.

As part of the campaign, the ministry has partnered with French media relations firm Article Onze to engage travel agencies and tourism companies in the targeted countries. The collaboration is expected to strengthen Oman’s ties with industry players across the region.

H E Ahmed Mohamed Nasser al Araimi, Oman’s Ambassador to France, said the initiative was a step forward in showcasing the sultanate’s appeal. “Oman has always been a safe and welcoming haven for visitors,” he told Oman TV. “Through this campaign, we are taking proactive steps to reach out to international tourists and invite them to experience the beauty and serenity of our country.”

Azza bint Hamoud al Busaidi, Deputy Head of Mission at Oman’s Embassy in France, said the campaign aims to communicate the sultanate’s range of travel experiences, from mountain landscapes to coastal attractions and traditional souqs. She noted that France, Belgium and Switzerland represent promising markets for inbound tourism.

The ministry’s campaign is part of a broader international strategy to increase tourism from Europe and other regions. France has historically ranked among the top sources of tourist arrivals to Oman.

In March 2025, Oman launched a global marketing push to reinforce its status as a high-quality travel destination. The campaign featured advertisements on taxis, buses, train stations and billboards in key urban centres in Europe. Promotional content also ran in shopping malls and on television networks.

Looking ahead, the sultanate plans to open new tourism representative offices in China, Russia, Spain, Latin America and Southeast Asia. The aim is to expand Oman’s reach and attract a more diverse visitor base.

To support its international efforts, the ministry has partnered with over 50 global media outlets to run multimedia campaigns showcasing Oman’s tourism offering.

These initiatives reflect Oman’s ambition to become a prominent player in the global tourism market, with particular focus on building long-term engagement in strategic markets.