Flydubai has partnered with emaratech, a leading technology organisation in the UAE, to implement smart border control solutions for its pilots and cabin crew.

Located at the carrier’s Airport Operations Centre, the new smart gates utilise advanced biometric technology, AI-driven verification and real-time data integration to streamline immigration processes.

This provides a faster and more efficient immigration experience for its flight operations, supporting the carrier’s commitment to operational efficiency, especially during busy travel periods.

Thani Alzaffin, Group Chief Executive Officer of emaratech, said: “we are proud to partner with flydubai in pioneering a next-generation, paperless immigration experience for their crew members. Through the integration of AI-powered facial recognition technology, our smart gates seamlessly connect with both flydubai’s and immigration’s platforms, enabling real-time validation and a truly frictionless journey.”

“This initiative reflects emaratech’s continued commitment to redefining border control processes—making them smarter, faster, and more secure. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, we are shaping a future where innovation drives convenience and trust at every checkpoint. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with flydubai across future initiatives that further enhance the travel experience for both passengers and crew,” added Alzaffin.

Mohammed Hareb AlMheiri, Chief Procurement & Technology Officer at flydubai, said: “we are pleased to have partnered with emaratech to implement this innovative solution for our pilots and cabin crew. We always look for opportunities to harness the latest technologies that support our growth and operational efficiencies and with the introduction of these biometric smart gates, this marks another step towards fostering a more seamless, punctual and secure operation as we future-proof our systems.” -TradeArabia News Service

