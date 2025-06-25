UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Doha today on a fraternal visit to the State of Qatar.

Upon arrival at Hamad International Airport, the UAE President and his accompanying delegation were welcomed by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar.

Also present to receive His Highness were His Highness Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, Personal Representative of H.H. the Amir of Qatar; Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), and several Sheikhs and senior Qatari officials.

The delegation accompanying His Highness during the visit includes H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence;H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of Supreme Council for National Security; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai. Adviser to the President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan, UAE's ambassador to Qatar, and several senior officials.