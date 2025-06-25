Muscat: The Muscat Governorate Municipal Council held a meeting under the chairmanship of Sayyid Saud bin Hilal al Busaidy, Governor of Muscat, on Tuesday.

During the meeting the council reviewed a statement from Khazaen Economic City regarding the used car market.

In its statement, Khazaen Economic City affirmed that the used car market is a practical solution to the problem of random distribution of showrooms, noting that the project will regulate the market thus enabling entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises to function within a conducive commercial environment. The project will also reduce the costs for sellers and consumers, provide qualitative benefits to consumers, improve operational efficiency and attract local and international investments.

The Muscat Municipal Council also reviewed the statement of the National Employment Programme, a strategic initiative aimed at providing job opportunities for citizens.

The council approved the minutes of its previous meeting and the recommendations regarding the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning’s statement on the master plan for the Greater Muscat Project. The council stressed the importance of ongoing institutional partnerships between relevant entities in the implementation of major strategic projects particularly those related to smart and sustainable city objectives.

The council reviewed the Social Affairs Committee’s recommendations regarding the Oman Down Syndrome Association. The council emphasized the importance of continuing integrated institutional work, providing supportive facilities to ensure the stability of services provided, and coordinating with relevant authorities to enhance the effectiveness of current programmes and reduce operational burdens that may hamper the continuation of specialized community activities.

The council also reviewed a number of letters from relevant authorities on topics related to planning and regulatory aspects. These included proposals to create new urban uses and regulate service activities in commercial centres as well as reviewing the regulations governing lease contracts for shops located within residential buildings, in an effort to achieve urban harmony that responds to changing realities and enhances the quality of urban planning in the governorate.

