As Oman advances toward its Vision 2040 goals, sustainability is no longer a peripheral concern; it is central to the nation’s economic transformation. Among the sectors leading this transition is logistics, historically one of Oman’s strongest economic pillars. What’s especially promising is how this shift is being led, not by legacy institutions alone, but by a dynamic and motivated group of youth entrepreneurs, Omani “youthpreneurs” who are blending sustainability with logistics innovation.

Oman’s geographic position as a trade gateway to the Gulf, Africa, and Asia provides a natural advantage in the logistics sector. But what sets the current momentum apart is the integration of environmentally responsible practices into the logistics ecosystem. Green logistics, minimising environmental impact through sustainable warehousing, smart transportation, and circular supply chain models, is no longer aspirational. It’s becoming operational.

Government agencies like the Public Authority for SME Development (Riyada) and the National Youth Commission (NYC) are playing a pivotal role in accelerating this shift. Their support isn’t limited to financial assistance.

Through strategic collaborations, such as the MoU between NYC and the Oman Logistics Centre (OLC), Oman is enabling youth to lead in R&D, innovation, and entrepreneurship in sustainable logistics. This partnership focuses on building an ecosystem where youth can co-create smart solutions for real-world challenges, such as reducing emissions in last-mile delivery, digitising warehouse operations, and using AI for supply chain optimisation.

One tangible example of this commitment is the Asyad Group’s Innovation Lab, which recently launched the Asyad Accelerator in collaboration with Omantel. The programme targets startups working on digital and green logistics solutions. Omani youth-led ventures are using this platform to develop tech-based solutions for route optimisation, reducing empty truck runs, and leveraging IoT devices for temperature-controlled freight, critical for Oman’s growing food and pharmaceutical sectors.

Moreover, the Badir Youth Entrepreneurship Programme, jointly supported by Riyada and NYC, has introduced business development modules that specifically highlight sustainable business practices in logistics. Young entrepreneurs are not only learning about freight handling and supply chain planning but also exploring how to apply ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles in their business models.

The role of higher education institutions in nurturing sustainable logistics leadership cannot be overstated. Universities and colleges across Oman are increasingly integrating sustainability, digitalisation, and logistics strategy into their curricula. These institutions are equipping students with the tools to understand not only the operational aspects of logistics but also its environmental implications. By embedding modules on green supply chain practices, smart transportation systems, and circular economy principles, these programmes prepare graduates to think holistically and act responsibly.

Collaboration between academia and industry further amplifies these efforts. Many universities have signed agreements with logistics service providers to offer hands-on training, internships, and joint research. Through these partnerships, students gain practical exposure to warehouse automation, packaging optimisation, and carbon footprint reduction, ensuring that graduates are ready to contribute to a sustainable logistics ecosystem from day one.

Oman’s Logistics Sector Skills Unit (LSSU) also acts as a bridge between academia, vocational training centres, and the logistics industry. By identifying skill gaps and forecasting labour market needs, the LSSU helps educational institutions tailor their programmes to meet emerging demands, particularly in sustainable logistics technologies.

The results of these efforts are starting to show. Youth-led logistics startups are gaining recognition, and there’s a noticeable shift in employment trends as more Omani graduates opt to work or start businesses in logistics and supply chain management. Their focus is not just on profitability but also on resilience, environmental responsibility, and alignment with global standards.

In conclusion, the rise of Omani youthpreneurs in the logistics space is not only a testament to their ambition and creativity but also a reflection of Oman’s broader policy vision. By investing in youth, embedding sustainability into education, and fostering public-private collaboration, Oman is laying the groundwork for a future where logistics is not just fast and efficient but also green and inclusive. The momentum is real, and with continued support, Omani youth are poised to redefine what sustainable logistics looks like, not just in Oman but across the GCC.

