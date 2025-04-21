The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Tourism released preliminary data today highlighting a significant surge in the number of tour guide licenses issued across the Kingdom's regions and cities in 2024, reported SPA.

The data indicates that the total number of tour guide licenses reached 3,284, representing a substantial growth rate of 168% compared to the 1,221 licenses issued in 2023.

Makkah recorded the highest number of tour guide license holders nationwide, with 986 licenses, followed by Riyadh, with 665 licenses. Madinah secured the third position with 477 licenses, while Tabuk, Eastern Region, and Aseer accounted for 337, 319, and 252 licenses, respectively.

This significant increase in tour guide licenses is a direct outcome of the Ministry of Tourism's continuous efforts to develop and regulate the Kingdom's tourism sector and to streamline the process for citizens to obtain tour guide credentials.

This initiative aims to enhance the reception of both domestic and international tourists at various destinations throughout the Kingdom, aligning with the sector's remarkable growth and the increasing influx of visitors.

