Dubai Safari Park, a leading wildlife and tourism attraction in the region, has reported a 67% increase in travel trade sales during its sixth season.

Themed ‘Conservation for the Planet’, the current season, which launched in October 2024, has marked Dubai Safari Park’s most successful to date, achieving record visitor numbers and advancing its efforts to raise awareness about the importance of wildlife conservation, supported by growing demand for recreational and educational experiences in nature.

During Arabian Travel Market 2025, Dubai Safari Park unveiled its enhanced strategy to embed wildlife conservation across every aspect of the visitor experience.

For the first time, the Park announced that a portion of all admission revenues will be allocated directly to wildlife rescue, care, and research initiatives, ensuring that every guest visit contributes to protecting the animals and ecosystems at the heart of its mission.

Reinforcing its purpose-driven positioning, Dubai Safari Park also hosted a series of conservation-focused activations at ATM 2025, including interactive talks and knowledge-sharing sessions highlighting regional conservation efforts.

Responding to growing demand for ethical wildlife experiences, Dubai Safari Park continues to enhance its offering with world-class facilities, including an on-site veterinary hospital, a dedicated animal care and research centre, and a comprehensive breeding programme for endangered species.

Through a range of educational initiatives, the Park actively promotes sustainable practices, combats illegal poaching, and raises awareness about the illegal wildlife trade, contributing to a steady rise in public engagement and visitation.

Purpose-driven experiences introduced this season — such as the Junior Park Rangers programme and the Nighttime Safari — have further strengthened guest connections to nature and deepened awareness of conservation themes.

During the event, Mohammed Ahli, Acting Director of Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “Arabian Travel Market represents a pivotal moment for Dubai Safari Park. As we join global leaders in the travel and tourism industry, we are proud to celebrate the momentum and growth of our current season while unveiling our ongoing strategy focused on wildlife protection. As the UAE continues to set new benchmarks for the future of tourism, Dubai Safari Park remains committed to delivering purpose and experience in equal measure. Looking ahead to our seventh season, visitors can look forward to expanded offerings designed to create unforgettable moments, while further advancing our mission of conservation and sustainable tourism.”

