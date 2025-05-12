Muscat: SalamAir has announced the resumption of its flights to and from Pakistan starting May 11, 2025, following improvements in the regional situation.

The updated flight schedule includes routes to major cities such as Islamabad, Sialkot, Karachi, and Multan.

The airline encourages passengers to stay updated through its official website and social media channels.

SalamAir reaffirmed its commitment to passenger safety and is offering 24/7 customer support for any inquiries.

