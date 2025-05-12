Muscat: Oman Air has announced the cancellation of its flights WY323 and WY324 between Muscat and Karachi scheduled for 10th May 2025, citing periodic closures of Pakistani airspace and airports.

The airline confirmed that flights from 11th May onward are expected to operate as scheduled but added that it is closely monitoring the situation. “The safety of our guests and crew remains our top priority,” the airline said in an official statement.

Oman Air has expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and assured that it is actively supporting affected passengers with rebooking options and necessary assistance.

Travelers are advised to stay updated through official channels for the latest information.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

