UAE - Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa's largest low-cost carrier, has announced the launch of daily non-stop flights from Sharjah International Airport to Warsaw Modlin Mazovia Airport starting December 20, 2025.

This addition complements the airline's existing service to Warsaw Chopin International Airport, providing passengers with greater flexibility and convenience when travelling to the Polish capital.

The new service marks Air Arabia's continued growth in Poland, offering seamless connectivity between the UAE and key cities in Poland.

The airline operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world.

The aircraft are equipped with 'SkyTime', a free in-flight streaming service, and passengers can enjoy snacks, meals, and sandwiches from the on-board 'SkyCafe' menu at affordable prices.

Customers can book direct flights from Sharjah to Warsaw Modlin Mazovia Airport through various channels, including the airline's website, call centre, or travel agencies.

“We are glad to introduce a new service to a second airport in Warsaw, offering daily non-stop connectivity between the UAE and Poland,” said Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia. “This new service reinforces our commitment to providing customers with more travel choices and underscores the growing demand for affordable air travel between the two countries. The additional service at Modlin Airports alongside our existing service at Chopin Airport, enables us to further expand our reach across the Polish capital and its surrounding regions, providing even greater convenience to our passengers.”

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

