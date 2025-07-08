Saudia has signed a partnership agreement with Canada’s WestJet, one of North America’s leading airlines, to strengthen existing cooperation and expand travel options for passengers flying between North America and the Middle East, reported SPA.

The agreement enhances Saudia’s footprint in the Canadian market through WestJet’s operations hub at Toronto Pearson International Airport, offering guests broader access to domestic destinations across Canada.

Saudia emphasized that this partnership aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals, particularly in the aviation sector, which is undergoing rapid development through the expansion of the national carrier’s fleet and a transformation in service offerings.

The collaboration supports the objectives of the National Aviation Strategy, a key component of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, by contributing to the goal of increasing air connectivity to over 250 international destinations by 2030. It also complements the Ministry of Tourism’s ambition of reaching 150 million visits by 2030.

