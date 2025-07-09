Muscat: Some passengers were left stranded at the Muscat International Airport after SalamAir cancelled Calicut and Sialkot flights.

According to the Muscat International Airport, Muscat-Sialkot (OV 508) and Muscat Calicut (OV 774) were cancelled. “Our Muscat-Calicut flight was cancelled suddenly without any information on Sunday,” one of the passengers complained.

Another passenger said that he was forced to buy another ticket on a different airline. “This caused me a huge loss of money and I also lost my extra baggage allowance which I had booked with Salam Air,” he complained.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

