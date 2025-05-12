Saudi Arabia - IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, has announced the signing of three new hotels in Saudi Arabia at Future Hospitality Summit Riyadh 2025.

In partnership with Ashaad, a leading Saudi real estate developer, the trio of hotels, Hotel Indigo Jeddah Gate, InterContinental Al Khobar Al Hamra, and voco Al Khobar Al Andalus, further cement IHG’s commitment to the Kingdom’s tourism ambitions and Saudi Vision 2030.

All three hotels are expected to open between 2028 and 2030, and together will add more than 1,700 rooms to IHG’s growing portfolio in Saudi Arabia. The hotels will be operated under IHG’s management agreements, further expanding the group’s footprint in key cities across the kingdom.

Hotel Indigo Jeddah Gate

With 700 keys, Hotel Indigo Jeddah Gate will be located a dynamic mixed-use development featuring residential, commercial, and hospitality components. Just a short drive from the historic Al Balad District, Jeddah Central Development, and the Royal Court, the hotel is positioned to meet the rising demand for modern, lifestyle-driven hospitality in southern Jeddah. Hotel Indigo Jeddah Gate will offer guests immersive experiences that reflect the area’s rich culture, unique identity, and diverse community.

InterContinental Al Khobar Al Hamra

This 326-key hotel promises a new era of luxury hospitality in the Eastern Province, true to the InterContinental brand. Adjacent to the high-end Al Shubaily Grand Mall, InterContinental Al Khobar Al Hamra will provide discerning travellers with the signature luxury and service synonymous with the InterContinental name. Al Khobar continues to be one of Saudi Arabia’s most dynamic markets in the Eastern province, and the new hotel will serve both business and leisure guests in the heart of the Dammam metropolitan area.

voco Al Khobar Al Andalus

As IHG’s fastest-growing premium brand, voco hotels are celebrated for their distinct character and reliably delightful experiences. voco Al Khobar Al Andalus is the latest addition to the brand’s growing portfolio, featuring 717 thoughtfully appointed rooms that will blend the brand’s signature charm with premium hospitality. With proximity to key attractions including the Corniche, the hotel will deliver on voco’s hallmarks 'Come on in', 'Me time', and 'voco life', enriching the brand’s presence in the Eastern Province and serving the city’s growing mix of business and leisure demand.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, IHG Hotels & Resorts, India, Middle East & Africa, commented: “We mark a significant milestone in our journey in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the signing of three new hotels in partnership with Ashaad. With over 1,700 rooms across Jeddah and Al Khobar, this latest expansion strengthens our commitment to the Kingdom’s ambitious tourism plans under the Vision 2030.

He added: “Our premium, lifestyle and luxury portfolio has grown significantly in recent years, and the signing of three new hotels alongside Ashaad will support the growth we are witnessing in the Kingdom. The three brands we are signing today are going to offer new and compelling luxury and premium hospitality experiences to cater to the needs of most discerning of travellers across Jeddah and Al Khobar.”

Ali bin Mohammed Al Ali, Chairman of Ashaad Company, said: "In line with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 and its ongoing economic transformation, which is positioning the kingdom among the world’s leading destinations, Ashaad Company is proud to contribute to this dynamic developmental journey. We are pleased to announce a strategic partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts to introduce three distinguished hotel brands across the western and eastern regions of the Kingdom. This milestone represents a significant advancement in our ongoing efforts to deliver world-class hospitality projects that meet and exceed international standards."

IHG currently operates 45 hotels across six brands in Saudi Arabia, including: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites, and voco, with 47 hotels in the development pipeline set to open within the next three to five years. – TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).