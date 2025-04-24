Tabuk: Red Sea Global announced that the Nammos AMAALA Resort will open its doors this year. The partnership with the Nammos Hotels & Resorts marks their first resort outside Greece, promising a one-of-a-kind experience in the region.



Located at the breathtaking Triple Bay in AMAALA destination, Nammos AMAALA Resort features 110 keys with ocean views and 20 residences, supported with a variety of exceptional amenities. The design merges Greek and Saudi aesthetics, with the exterior inspired by traditional Hijazi architecture, while the interiors reflect the Cycladic style in Mykonos.



AMAALA destination’s first masterplan is progressing, with a focus on the development of Triple Bay. The resort is expected to welcome its first guests in 2025, with a total of 1,400 keys spread across eight hotels. Looking ahead, Triple Bay will feature 12 resorts and three residential communities.



Once completed, AMAALA will boast around 4,000 hotel rooms across 30 hotels, along with around 1,200 luxury villas, apartments, and estate units. The destination will also include vibrant marinas catering to the global yachting community, as well as an array of upscale retail, fine-dining restaurants, wellness centers, and entertainment facilities.