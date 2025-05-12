Areeb Capital, a prominent real estate fund management company, announced signing a new financing agreement with the Saudi National Bank (SNB) worth SR5.8 billion.

This agreement will enhance the company's financing capabilities for its ambitious investment projects in the Saudi real estate market.

This agreement represents a strategic step that supports the company's efforts to expand its investment portfolio and develop innovative real estate projects that meet the local market's needs, contributing to lucrative returns for investors and strengthening its status as a leading asset management company in the real estate funds sector.

Areeb Capital affirmed that the deal reflects the confidence of prominent banks in the Kingdom, led by the Saudi National Bank, in its efficient performance and ability to manage and implement remarkable investment projects, particularly in emerging real estate sectors.

Headquartered in Riyadh, Areeb Capital is a leading real estate asset management company with assets under management exceeding SR20 billion.

Regulated by the Saudi Capital Market Authority (License No. 30-08119), the company aims to provide innovative investment solutions that contribute to developing the real estate sector in the Kingdom.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).