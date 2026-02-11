Adnoc Logistics & Services (Adnoc L&S) delivered a strong Q4 2025 and record full-year results, with revenue reaching $5.016 billion —a 41 per cent year-on-year increase—driven by market demand, operational performance, and continued growth.

Long-term contracted and recurring revenue represents over 60 per cent of the combined revenue of Adnoc L&S and the AW Shipping joint venture, enhancing earnings visibility and strengthening resilience to market volatility.

EBITDA increased 32 per cent YoY to $1.515 billion, maintaining an EBITDA margin of 30 per cent, and net profit rose 14 per cent YoY to $863 million.

In Q4 2025, the company continued to show strong momentum, with revenue up 35 per cent YoY to $1.187 billion.

EBITDA grew 39 per cent YoY to $391 million, while net profit increased 29 per cent YoY to $232 million, reflecting improved performance in the shipping segment and sustained strength across the portfolio.

Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of Adnoc L&S, said: “2025 was a pivotal year for Adnoc L&S. We further enhanced our customer centricity, achieved record financial results and created significant value for our shareholders. Adnoc L&S grew across all segments, diversified into new verticals and accelerated its international expansion. With the acquisition of Navig8 we elevated Adnoc L&S from a regional powerhouse to global sector leadership.”

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

