Emirates Petroleum (Emarat) and Oman Transport have signed a contract to strengthen their partnership in the UAE's oil and gas industry.

Oman Transport will invest in environmentally friendly, fuel-efficient IVECO trucks supplied by Saeed Mohamed Al Ghandi & Sons.

These vehicles will ensure the reliability, safety, and endurance of Emarat's fuel delivery operations, which have covered over two million kilometers in service.

To deepen the partnership, Oman Transport will deploy an expanded fleet of next-generation IVECO trucks exclusively for Emarat, enhancing logistics capacity and underscoring their commitment to operational excellence and sustainable growth.

“This MoU represents more than just a fleet expansion—it’s a shared pledge to reshape the future of fuel logistics in the region. At Al Ghandi Enterprises, we are proud to strengthen our partnership with Emarat, aligning our investment in environmentally advanced vehicles with the UAE’s broader sustainability agenda. Together, we are committed to setting new benchmarks in transport reliability, safety, and innovation,” stated Buti Saeed Mohammed Al Ghandi, Managing Director of, Al Ghandi Enterprises."

Ali Khalifa AlShamsi, CEO of Emarat, said: "At Emarat, we view every partnership as a strategic opportunity to raise industry benchmarks and drive meaningful progress. Our collaboration with Oman Transport is built on years of trust and shared values, and this latest agreement reflects our unified commitment to smarter, greener, and more resilient fuel logistics."

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).