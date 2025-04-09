United States Energy Secretary Chris Wright said his visit to the United Arab Emirates will include discussion on enhancing global energy security, the UAE state news agency reported on Wednesday.

Wright will also discuss previously announced investment plans by the Gulf country into the United States, the agency quoted him as saying.

Reuters reported on Monday that Wright would carry out a nearly two-week tour of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE to lay the ground for a later visit by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Energy is a critical issue following a dive in oil prices to their lowest in more than four years, triggered by Trump's action on tariffs last week and deepened by a surprise decision by crude producer group OPEC+ to accelerate output.

Wright during his visit will hold meetings with UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Group Chief Executive Sultan Al Jaber, who is also minister of industry and advanced technology.

In addition, the energy secretary will meet executives from Emirati firms, including artificial intelligence investor MGX, nuclear energy firm ENEC and sovereign wealth funds Mubadala and ADQ.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba and Jana Choukeir Editing by David Goodman and Barbara Lewis)