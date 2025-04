Saudi Arabian developer Jabal Omar Development Co. has appointed Saleh Habdan Alhabdan as CEO with effect from 4 May 2025.

The move follows the resignation of Abdulrahman Abdulqader Bajunaid for personal reasons.

The listed developer built and operates the Jabal Omar complex of hotels, residential and commercial property in the Muslim holy city of Mecca.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

