Qatar National Bank (QNB), the Gulf's biggest bank by assets, on Wednesday reported 3% year-on-year (YoY) increase in Q1 2025 net profit to 4.3 billion Qatari riyals ($1.18. billion).
The result easily beat analysts’ mean estimate of QAR3.85 billion, according to LSEG data,
Total assets reached QAR1.32 trillion, up 7% from the year-ago period.
Loans and advances increased by 9% from March 2024 to QAR947 billion.
Customer deposits increased by 6% to QAR930 billion.
(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)