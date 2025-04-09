The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Tourism has announced that the number of licensed tourist hospitality facilities has reached 4,425, reflecting an 89% growth rate in 2024 across various regions of the Kingdom, reported SPA.

Ministry Spokesperson Mohammed Al-Rassamah highlighted that this growth in licenses aligns with the ministry's commitment to enhancing services for both domestic and international tourists amid the significant boom in the Kingdom's tourism sector and the rising influx

