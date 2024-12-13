Saudi Arabia - The New Murabba Stadium in Riyadh is poised to play a central role in the FIFA World Cup 2034 as it will be one of 15 venues in Saudi Arabia for the giant sporting event, thus showcasing Saudi Arabia’s commitment to excellence in sports infrastructure.

With a capacity of over 45,000 seats, the stadium is designed to deliver an unforgettable experience for players and fans worldwide, said senior Saudi government officials.

Drawing inspiration from the native Acacia tree, the stadium’s architecture blends traditional Saudi elements with modern design. This fusion symbolizes the nation’s respect for its heritage while embracing a forward-looking vision, they stated.

According to them, features such as illuminated entry points and shaded gathering spaces will enhance the visitor experience and create a welcoming atmosphere during the World Cup.

New Murabba CEO Michael Dyke said the developer was honoured to contribute to the 2034 World Cup through its 45,000-seat facility and looked forward to welcoming the world to the Kingdom.

"Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the New Murabba Stadium offers an immersive experience for attendees," he stated.

Scheduled for completion by the end of 2032, the New Murabba Stadium will be ready well before the World Cup, said Dyke.

"This timeline ensures ample opportunity for test events and preparations, guaranteeing a world-class experience for all participants. While the World Cup is a focal point, the stadium is designed as a multi-purpose venue adaptable for various events, including gaming competitions, exhibitions, and cultural gatherings," he noted.

"It will continue to serve as a vibrant community hub, solidifying Riyadh’s position as a global destination for sports and entertainment," he added.

Dyke pointed out that advanced seating solutions and interactive digital platforms will set new standards for fan engagement during the World Cup.

"New Murabba is dedicated to creating an innovative and sustainable destination that will enrich lives. Through projects like The New Murabba Stadium, the company contributes to the cultural and economic development of Riyadh and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," he added.

