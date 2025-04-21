Bahrain - The Northern Municipal Council has renewed its push to redevelop and organise the Abu Subh Coast, aiming to transform the popular seaside stretch into a cleaner, safer and more inclusive public destination.

The project, which includes the regulation of informal vendors and productive families operating along the shoreline, has taken a key step forward as preliminary designs have been completed, according to the Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Ministry.

The proposal – originally introduced by area councillor Bassem Abu Idrees – seeks to address long-standing challenges related to unregulated food trucks, scattered family stalls, limited parking and ageing infrastructure along one of the governorate’s busiest public coasts.

Abu Subh, located in Diraz along the northern coast of Bahrain, is a popular weekend destination for families, particularly during the cooler months.

“Abu Subh has the potential to be a model public space,” said Mr Abu Idrees.

“But right now, the experience for families and visitors is uneven; there’s clutter, traffic issues and no formal system for productive families to sell in dignity.

“Our vision is a beautiful, clean, organised coastline where commerce, culture and community come together.”

Mr Abu Idrees emphasised that the project was not about removing vendors, but empowering them.

“We’re not asking anyone to leave; we’re working to create a better space for everyone.

“Families who depend on this coastline for income deserve a well-managed, respectful environment where they can thrive.”

In an official memo addressed to the council, Municipal Affairs Under-Secretary Shaikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Khalifa confirmed that the project was well underway.

“We are pleased to inform the council that preliminary designs for the Abu Subh redevelopment project have been completed,” he said.

“These designs take into account the council’s recommendations, including the addition of pedestrian walkways, seating areas, proper parking spaces and re-routing of traffic to ease congestion.”

He added that the ministry was currently finalising technical drawings and detailed layouts which are being aligned with national guidelines for sustainable coastal development and urban aesthetics.

“This project reflects our broader policy of upgrading Bahrain’s waterfronts into clean, inclusive and economically active spaces.

“Once funding is secured, Abu Subh will be added to the official list of municipal projects scheduled for the 2025–2026 budget cycle,” said Shaikh Mohammed.

The move is anchored in a set of clear developmental and social objectives:

* Restoring order and aesthetics to the coastline by regulating scattered food trucks and productive family stalls.

* Enhancing public access through pedestrian-friendly walkways, shaded seating and landscaped recreational areas.

* Supporting local livelihoods by providing well-organised and dignified spaces for vendors and low-income families to sell their goods and services.

* Improving infrastructure such as lighting, sanitation and vehicle access points.

“The redevelopment project is expected to boost domestic tourism, attract investment and create a more inviting environment for both residents and visitors,” said Shaikh Mohammed.

“The initiative is also part of the broader municipal push to elevate public spaces across Bahrain’s governorates, with a focus on sustainable urbanism, community empowerment, and economic activation of underutilised assets.

“As the ministry moves into the budgeting phase, residents and council members alike will see that Abu Subh’s transformation will become a model for balancing development with social inclusion – creating a shared space that works for all.”

