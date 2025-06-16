Oman’s integrated logistics group Asyad has opened technical bids for its consultancy tender covering engineering, feasibility studies, and tendering support for the proposed expansion of its drydock.

Technical proposals were submitted by AZD Engineering Consultancy and Engineering Systems Group, following the bid submission deadline on 3 June and technical opening on 4 June 2025.

The scope of work includes yard expansion layout, evaluation of berth arrangement and dock options in terms of economic feasibility, revenue generation, environmental impact and operational efficiency.

The tender documents were available for purchase from 6 May to 28 May 2025. A total of 18 local and international companies purchased the documents.

Local participants included: Haskoning International Engineering Consultancy, Design Group Engineering Consultants, WSP International, AZD Engineering Consultancy, Moore Stephens, Dar Al Handasah, Meridian Engineering Consultancy, Maha Consulting Engineering, Modon Engineering Consultancy, Worley Oman Engineering, Almanarah Engineering Consultancy, Nicholson Jones Partnership, F M Middle East Engineering Consultancy, Egolesi Business Solutions, and Alghazi Engineering Consultancy.

International bidders included Engineering Systems Group, Lloyd Engineering, and RINA Consulting.

Asyad Drydock (formerly Oman Drydock Company - a subsidiary of Asyad Group) is located at the Port of Duqm, and features a 2,800-metre quay, a water depth of 9-10 metres, 14 sets of jib cranes and two graving docks with vessel handling capacity of up to 600,000 DWT, according to ASYAD’s website.

Read more: Oman’s Asyad announces feasibility study for drydock expansion

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa