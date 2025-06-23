Oman’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology is expected to award the consultancy tender for the upgrade of Port Sultan Qaboos in Muscat in the fourth quarter of 2025, a source aware of the details said.

The tender, released on 12 June 2025, calls for technical bids by 24 July and commercial bids by 10 August.

“The consultancy services contract for the construction of a breakwater, a fixed quay, and reclamation works at the Port is expected to be awarded in October 2025,” the source said, adding that completion timeline is the first quarter of 2027.

As of 23 June 2025, a total of 14 local and international firms had purchased the tender documents.

The contract scope includes:

Project and contract management services

Site assessments covering access, utilities, and environmental and social impact

Concept master planning

Preparation of EPC tender documents for construction

Optional services include managing investment opportunity bidding tender, bid evaluation, design review, and construction supervision.

The upgrade project aims to transform Port Sultan Qaboos into a national hub for cruise tourism.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.