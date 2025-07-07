Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib witnessed the launch ceremony of KCG Textiles' new spinning factory in 10th of Ramadan City, according to a statement.

El-Khatib affirmed that the Turkish company's new launch reflects the growing confidence of foreign investors in the Egyptian market, supporting the state's plans to expand exports.

He also stressed the ministry’s keenness to provide all forms of support to KCG Textiles to facilitate the implementation of its investments in Egypt, especially with the move to launch a POY production plant as part of the next phase of plans.

These projects will create more job opportunities, provide high-quality products, and anchor Egypt's position as an industrial hub in the region.

The company specializes in the production of ready-made curtains and furnishings, starting from the spinning stage. Its entire production is exported to Europe, the US, and China.

Its annual exports amount to approximately $65 million, with total investments estimated at $75 million.

The company also offers about 1,600 job opportunities and produces for major global brands.

Meanwhile, the newly added expansion area spans 15,000 square meters and includes five main production lines, including a polyester thread production line, textile production line, and a dyeing line.

KCG has been operating in Egypt since 2007 under the Free Zone system, located on an area of 220,000 square meters.